The job title has changed, but the description hasn’t

If you read Ken’s column yesterday, you probably know where this week’s column is going just based on the headline. It’s true there’s been a small shakeup for the YNT sports desk, as Ken has decided he would like to ease back on his workload a little bit, and he was the one to pitch the idea of swapping roles.

I can’t say I have really any experience as an official sports editor, but I figured it would make more sense to switch so that when Ken does decide to hang up the notebook and pencil one day, it would be easier to hire an assistant than a sports editor.

I have immensely enjoyed pretty much every second of my roughly year and a half with the News-Times. Everyone I met in my early days on the job was super kind and welcoming, and I think the small-town lifestyle matches my laid-back vibe more than the hustle and bustle of the city.

You don’t ever want to assume your first job will be your only job because the only certainty in life is its unpredictability, but I like it here in York and I love what I get to do every day, so I’m not in any big rush to scamper off somewhere else.

With the changing of the guard (so to speak) at the sports desk, how will that impact you, the audience, and the way we cover our local teams? To be quite honest, probably not very much. The job titles might have changed, but the job description certainly hasn’t.

Ken has been a great mentor of sorts as he helped show me the ropes and build relationships with our area coaches, ADs and athletes, and I don’t foresee our coverage plan changing too drastically.

We were able to cover every area team at least once in every sport during the fall season, and that’s a main goal of mine moving forward. You of course want to cover all the big games, but if we make a concentrated effort in the first month of the season or so to get to every school at least once it allows us to spend the back half of the year making sure we’re providing coverage of all the key games.

To that end, Ken and I will have a little bit of help this winter as York grad Erin Lee’s agreed to help us out as a part-time photographer of sorts. A couple times a week she’ll be able to go shoot an event and send the photos to us that night for us to write up and put together in a story the next day.

The winter sports season begins in earnest next week, and you’d better believe that Ken and I (and Erin) will be dutifully tagging along to make sure our local teams and athletes receive the best coverage possible – no matter what our official job title is.