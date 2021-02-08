The champs are here — Centennial girls win SNC tournament

UTICA — Monday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference girls basketball championship was a battle of top-10 teams in Class C-2.

On one side was the Centennial Broncos, No. 4 in the Lincoln Journal star. On the other, the No. 9 Sutton Fillies.

When the clock hit zeros, Centennial made history with a 38-28 win. It was the first overall SNC tournament championship since 1994. So as head coach Jake Polk said, he was OK with a couple fully loaded bottles of water being sprayed in the locker room following the game.

“After the celebration, the calm came and it was more of a reflection on the hard work that it’s taken to get to this point,” Polk said. “We talked in the beginning of the year about three goals: conference, districts and state. They checked off one of those goals tonight, so that’s exciting.”

Defense was the name of the low-scoring game. Coming into the contest, Centennial’s game plan wasn’t rocket science — it was to limit Sutton’s best player, 6-foot Hasting College basketball commit Kylie Baumert, who’s a handful in the paint.

Consider it mission accomplished. Centennial senior Jaycee Stuhr got the job of defending Baumert, who was held to nine points.