The champs are here — Centennial girls win SNC tournament

UTICA — Monday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference girls basketball championship was a battle of top-10 teams in Class C-2.
On one side was the Centennial Broncos, No. 4 in the Lincoln Journal star. On the other, the No. 9 Sutton Fillies.
When the clock hit zeros, Centennial made history with a 38-28 win. It was the first overall SNC tournament championship since 1994. So as head coach Jake Polk said, he was OK with a couple fully loaded bottles of water being sprayed in the locker room following the game.
“After the celebration, the calm came and it was more of a reflection on the hard work that it’s taken to get to this point,” Polk said. “We talked in the beginning of the year about three goals: conference, districts and state. They checked off one of those goals tonight, so that’s exciting.”
Defense was the name of the low-scoring game. Coming into the contest, Centennial’s game plan wasn’t rocket science — it was to limit Sutton’s best player, 6-foot Hasting College basketball commit Kylie Baumert, who’s a handful in the paint.
Consider it mission accomplished. Centennial senior Jaycee Stuhr got the job of defending Baumert, who was held to nine points.
“I think Jaycee has proven herself to be our best defensive post,” Polk said. “She’s taken on a lot of challenges this year guarding the opponent’s best interior player, and she did one time against Baumert and held her to seven points, but we were frustrated with the rebounds. I think this time Jaycee did a great job of limiting her scoring opportunities and boxing her out.”
With Baumert held to single-digit scoring, Centennial was able to take a 9-4 lead after the opening quarter and an 18-13 edge at halftime. Broncos’ senior Kate Hirschfeld scored 10 of her team’s 18 in the first half. Aggressive drives to the hoop from Hirschfeld paid off with foul calls — then she went a perfect 6 of 6.
Centennial’s offense continued to keep the Fillies at arm’s length in the third. Sutton got as close as a five-point deficit in the quarter, but the Broncos answered with a couple Asia Nisly free-throw makes.
Centennial wound up taking a 31-24 edge into the final eight minutes, which the hosts won 7-4 behind layups from Hirschfeld and Stuhr, as well as two free throws from Daylee Dey and one from Hirschfeld.
Sutton (15-6) 4 9 11 4 — 28
Centennial (20-1) 9 9 13 7 — 38
Sutton scoring: Kylie Baumert 9, Dayvie Perrien 5, Gracie Nuss 4, Xytlaly Bautista 4, Julia George 4, Kate Gross 2.
Centennial scoring: Kate Hirschfeld 15, Aisa Nisly 12, Jaycee Stuhr 5, Jaci Opfer 2, Daylee Dey 4.