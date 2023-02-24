The last few days have reminded me that in Nebraska we can never get too comfortable when warmer weather makes an appearance during the middle of winter.

This past Tuesday I attended subdistrict basketball games at Cross County in shorts and a pullover, but Thursday night it was in a parka, stocking hat and wearing heavy winter gloves.

The discrepancy in temperatures from Tuesday to Thursday night was about 45 degrees.

Next Wednesday will be the first day of March, with the first official day of spring just three weeks away.

That brings me to another installment of my love-hate relationship with sports. Last week it was wrestling and this week it’s spring sports.

The first spring sports event is scheduled for Thursday, March 16 and that is still almost a week before spring season is officially here.

Track and field events the first week are all indoors; however, soccer is not.

When it’s 20 degrees with the winds blowing about 20-30 miles per hour out at the Cornerstone Sports Complex (and they always blow at the Cornerstone Sports Complex), I am only thinking about one thing - get my photos and get to a warmer place.

There are no guarantees that even when the calendar turns to May, a good six weeks into the spring season, Old Man Winter will not make an appearance. Proof of that came about seven years ago, when on May 4, I attended the Central Conference Track and Field meet in Crete and it was snowing and near blizzard conditions until mid-afternoon. Then it all cleared up, the sun came out and it was near 50 degrees. If you ask me Nebraska weather is bipolar.

I love to be out on the golf course, covering tennis and soccer and attending track and field meets, but only when the weather is appropriate for outdoor sports.

Some of the best track and field photos I ever got were at the Osceola invite in late March several years ago. Then meet officials gave the teams the options to continue or go home and most of the school decided that it was a risk to the athletes and most of them left- so did I.

We all know that spring weather in Nebraska is a hit and miss and while it may be freezing cold to start the day and a lot of heavy clothing is necessary to survive, by the afternoon it could be 60 degrees and sun shining. Then if the cold and the wind are not enough to deal with, severe weather is also a real possibility.

Oh well, that’s life in Nebraska in the spring.

State Basketball

Next week, the girls state basketball tournament will be held in Lincoln March 1-4 and the following week the boys, March 8-11.

As of Friday afternoon, the girls and boys teams still alive were York, Cross County and McCool Junction.

However, by the time this hits the press, two of the three girls teams will have either punched their tickets to state or have ended their season. This is a busy, busy time of year and I just hope that we get good weather over the next few weeks for fans traveling to Lincoln to cheer on their teams.

Well, I got to go get ready for my game tonight at Cross County. I hope everyone has a great weekend and if you are traveling, just be careful and be safe.