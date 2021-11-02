The best of Southern Nebraska Conference softball

YORK - The Southern Nebraska Conference released its 2021 all-conference softball team, and 10 area athletes earned recognition.
Centennial senior Halley Heidtbrink and sophomore Cora Hoffschneider both earned first-team selections for their play this season. Heidtbrink batted .455 with 35 hits, 31 RBIs, nine doubles, a home run and 13 walks to 12 strikeouts for a .558 on-base percentage.
Hoffschneider batted .432 and posted a .483 on-base percentage with 35 hits, 27 RBIs, five doubles, two triples and three home runs.
The Broncos’ Ava Fischer earned SNC honorable mention after contributing both at the plate and in the circle.
The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers reached the subdistrict finals and finished as the conference runner-ups, resulting in seven players earning all-SNC recognition.
Kelsi Gaston, Kaili Head and Lilly Ellison all earned first-team selections for their performance. Gaston concluded her senior season with a .453 batting average, 39 hits, 25 RBIs, 17 doubles and a home run. She also drew 10 walks and boasted a .515 on-base percentage.
Head turned in a breakout sophomore campaign, batting .410 with 40 runs scored, 34 hits, 33 RBIs, nine doubles, two triples and 10 home runs (including a grand slam). She also drew 14 walks and posted a .520 on-base percentage.
Ellison batted .487 as a sophomore and notched 38 hits, 28 RBIs, seven doubles, a triple and three home runs with 12 walks and a .583 on-base percentage.
The Panthers’ Amy Lauby, Shelby Lawver and Abby Nichols also earned SNC second-team accolades. Lauby led the FCEMF staff in wins, innings pitched and ERA as a sophomore. She went 9-7 and tossed 67 innings, allowing 48 earned runs for a 5.01 ERA. Lauby struck out 44 batters and held opponents to a .316 batting average.
Lawver batted .356 as a junior with 23 RBIs, eight doubles and a home run. Nichols ended her senior season with a .378 batting average, 27 RBIs, eight doubles and a home run. She drew seven walks and posted a .430 on-base percentage.
Junior Faith Engle earned all-conference honorable mention for the Panthers.