Thayer Central uses 18-1 scoring run to top Heartland 55-21

HEBRON – After Heartland and Thayer Central played to a 6-5 score through the first eight minutes, Thayer Central erupted on an 18-1 run in the second quarter and went on to post the 55-21 win in girls Southern Nebraska Conference play.

Thayer Central led at the half 24-6 and won the second half 31-15 for the victory.

Heartland was led in scoring by seniors Felicity Johnson and Lilly Carr with five points each. The Huskies hit just 9 of 36 shots for 25% and missed all four 3-pointers. Heartland was 3 of 17 at the free throw line.

The Huskies finished with 22 rebounds as Johnson led the way with four and senior Riley Goertzen had three steals.

Thayer Central did not provide any team or individual stats.

Heartland (1-5) is off until December 29 when they take on Lincoln Christian in Lincoln.

Heartland (1-5) 5 1 10 5-21

Thayer Central (5-1) 6 18 16 15-55