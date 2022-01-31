Thayer Central tops Centennial behind strong second half

UTICA – The first two quarters of Friday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference game between the Thayer Central Titans and the Centennial Broncos was a rollercoaster.

Thayer Central led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter, but Centennial shut the Titans out in the second to lead 15-12 at the break.

A 24-8 second half run by Thayer Central was more than enough for the Titans to improve to 14-4 with the 36-23 win in girls play.

Centennial drops to 6-13 with the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament this week.

The Broncos struggled from the field as they only hit 8 of 35 shots in the loss and finished 4 of 19 on 3-pointers. They finished the game 3 of 4 at the free throw line.

Leading the Broncos in scoring were sophomore Karley Naber and freshman Catelynn Bargen with seven points each. Cora Payne led the team on the boards with seven and Naber finished with six.

No team or individual stats were available for the Titans.

Centennial was in action Monday night at Heartland in a No.9 vs. No. 8 matchup in the SNC Tournament.

Thayer Central (14-4) 12 0 7 17-36

Centennial (6-13) 4 11 6 2-23