Thayer Central stays unbeaten, downs EMF 46-14

HEBRON – After one quarter of play, the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats led Thayer Central 14-6. From there, however, it was all Titans as the hosts exploded for 22 points in the second stanza and never looked back, rolling to a 46-14 win to remain undefeated on the gridiron.

Bobcat running back Breckan Schluter continued his torrid season with 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 28 carries. However, the junior didn’t get much help from the rest of his offense as the other rushers combined for minus-17 yards on nine carries.

In the passing game, four different players tallied at least one attempt for EMF. They finished a combined 4 for 11 for 75 yards with a pair of interceptions, with Schluter accounting for 25 of those yards on his only passing attempt.

Chase Svehla and Marcus Krupicka paced EMF defensively with 10 and nine tackles, respectively.

Jordan Mariska paced the Thayer Central offense with 194 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Quarterback Will Heitmann attempted just seven passes, but the junior completed five of those attempts for 76 yards with four scores.