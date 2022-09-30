Thayer Central runs win streak to 15 with 3-1 victory at Centennial

UTICA – Earlier this season Thayer Central lost to the Centennial Broncos 2-0, part of the three–game losing streak to start the Thayer season.

Since that time they have been racking up wins and on Thursday night avenged their loss to the Broncos with a 3-1 victory, their 15th in a row.

Centennial took the first set 25-15, but the Thayer Central Titans won out as they picked up wins of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-20.

The loss evens Centennial’s record at 10-10 on the year.

In the four set match the Broncos hammered 47 team kills. Sophomore Catelynn Bargen was charted with 16 kills on 33 of 41 swings and junior Karley Naber finished with 12 winners on 33 of 38 attacks. As a team the Broncos finished the match with a .120 hitting percentage.

Junior Cora Payne had eight kills, three ace serves and one block; senior Cambria Saunders led the Broncos with three blocks; sophomore Averie Stuhr had two blocks and five digs.

On defense the Broncos had 75 digs with Naber the team leader with 25. Samara Ruether had 13 and Ella Wambold added 12 digs. She also led the Broncos with 39 set assists on 133 of 134 sets.

No team or individual stats were available for the Titans.

Centennial will host Weeping Water and Twin River on Tuesday, October 4.