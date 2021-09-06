Thayer Central overrun by Cougars of Cross County

HEBRON – With senior Carter Seim not playing, fellow senior Haiden Hild took over the Cross County Cougars’ ground game Friday night in Hebron.

Hild carried the ball 20 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns as the D1 No. 2 Cougars continued to roll to the tune of 53-14 over the Thayer Central Titans.

Cross County put up 16 first quarter points as Damon Mickey got the scoring started on a 2-yard run, followed by a Hild 8-yard run.

In the second quarter, Hild found senior tight end Cory Hollinger on a 22-yard scoring strike and the rout was on.

Adding to the 23 point second quarter scoring burst was senior Shayden Lundstrom on a 9-yard run and Hild went over from 14 yards out.

In the second half, Hild capped Cougar scoring on runs of 6 and 13 yards in the third quarter.

Also with a big night running the ball was Lundstrom with 10 carries for 112 yards. Cross County ran the ball for 376 yards and added 64 through the air for total offense of 440 yards.

As good as the Cougar offense was, the defense also held up their end holding Thayer Central to just 176 total yards.

Cross County racked up 25 first downs to just 11 for the Titans.