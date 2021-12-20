 Skip to main content
Thayer Central girls best Heartland in hoops
Thayer Central girls best Heartland in hoops

The Heartland Huskies traveled to Hebron on Friday night where they were looking to post their second win of the season when they took on Thayer Central in girls Southern Nebraska hoops.

The Huskies saw their record drop to 1-5 as they fell behind 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and 31-14 at the break to the Thayer Central Titans.

Heartland was led in scoring by Celesta Teijima with 16 points and sophomore Allie Boehr added four.

Heartland was 7 of 14 at the free throw line and hit 12 field goals in the loss, with Teijima knocking down the Huskies only two 3-pointers.

