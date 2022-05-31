Ten run deficit after one inning dooms York Cornerstone Junior King

YORK – The first 10 batters for Lincoln Christian Brester Construction scored Tuesday night and the York Cornerstone Junior Kings saw their record dip to 1-2 with a 21-9 loss at Levitt Stadium.

York starter Collin Kotschwar could have been out of the first inning with about half of the 10 runs that scored, but three huge errors kept the inning alive and Brester continued to pile on the runs.

The Kings did pick up two runs in the bottom of the first on just one hit. Joe Burgess walked and scored on Parker Friedrichsen’s single and a second run was plated on a Brester error.

The visitors from Lancaster County added four more runs in the second on two hits and another York error, but the Kings kept pace in the inning as Kennan Dirk ripped a two-run single. Burgess and Friedrichsen each added an RBI to keep it a 14-6 game headed to the third.

The Kings needed a stop, but the third inning turned into seven runs on three hits as Lincoln Christian ended the frame on top 21-6.

York relief pitcher Cameron Logston worked two innings and in that time walked two batters, allowed seven hits and 12 runs.

Trailing 21-7 the Kings got an RBI double from Logston in the bottom of the fourth and an RBI single off the bat of Phoenix Brown to account for the final score.

The game ended after four innings on the two-hour time limit.

York finished with five hits to 11 for the Brester crew.

York’s Talan Hager pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowed just one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

The juniors are back in action Thursday night. They take on Hebron at 8 p.m. in the first round of the York Cornerstone Junior Classic.

LC Brester Construction 10 4 7 0-21 11 3

York Junior Kings 2 4 1 2- 9 5 3