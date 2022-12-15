Tech issues cause deadline troubles

Earlier this month, we temporarily had a content deadline of 7:20 due to some technical issues with the press plates in Grand Island.

Unfortunately, those tech issues have returned with reinforcements as now both machines are down. Ken and I aren’t sure how long it will take to get the equipment repaired in Grand Island, but you do the best you can with what you’re given. We can’t help tech issues, but we can do our best to adapt to them and continue to provide the best coverage we’re able to.

The biggest problem posed by the temporary 7:20 deadline is that there’s not much in the way of next-day sports because events are rarely done that early, so it tends to create a little bit of a logjam in terms of content, especially on the weekend.

We’ll have 31 total sporting events over Friday and Saturday and there’s only a finite amount of space in the print edition, so you have to prioritize a little bit. That means the events we cover in person and get photos of will take the top priority, while some of the briefs of events we are unable to get to might have to run as online only in order to make everything fit.

Therefore, if you don’t see a write-up of a specific event in the print edition, check our website because it probably wound up running as an online-only story. It’s not ideal, but while we work with our temporary deadlines until the tech issues are resolved, Ken and I both felt it was the best overall solution to help prevent the logjam of content from becoming too unwieldy.

An ode to Mike Leach

College football lost a titan this week with the passing of former Texas Tech/Washington State and current Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. The term “national treasure” is one that is perhaps thrown around too loosely, but if ever anyone fit that bill it was Leach.

From an Xs and Os standpoint, Leach changed the game at all three levels with a lot of the Air Raid concepts honed and developed by Leach and his mentor Hal Mumme. At the collegiate level, his coaching tree has left an impact all over the place. Leach’s teams may not have won at the level of Nick Saban’s Alabama, but his on-field tactics have been just as influential.

Perhaps more importantly, Leach was truly one-of-a-kind in front of the media. In a profession where a lot of his peers are reserved in front of the microphone, Leach was unapologetically himself at all times – and that was a breath of fresh air.

Football conversations rarely stayed on subject, as any number of clips from Leach press conferences over the years will attest.

I can pretty confidently say there’s never been another coach like Mike Leach in the history of college football, and there likely never will be. Rest easy, Coach. You left an indelible mark on the sport and will be dearly missed.