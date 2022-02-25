Task proves much too tall for McCool girls in D1 final

CRETE – The task was too tall for the McCool Junction girls Friday night at the D1 District finals at Crete.

How tall? Six-feet-5 inches tall in the person of Elmwood Murdoch senior Brenna Schmidt who will play volleyball next year at Kansas State.

Trouble was, Schmidt was far from the only weapon in the Elmwood Murdoch arsenal – both on offense and defense. The Knights could shoot the three with five in the game to one on the night from McCool from McKenna Yates. That trey accounted for all Mustang scoring in a first period that ended 15-3 Knights.

By the time the final horn sounded, the gutsy but badly out-gunned Mustangs found themselves one ‘W’ short of the state tourney, 58-28.

The Knights easily controlled the opening tip when Schmidt soared over 5-7 sophomore Shelby Brandt, then promptly scored a point-blank bunny and forced a turnover. The die was cast and Elmwood Murdoch went on to lead 15-3 at the first buzzer and 30-10 at halftime. It was 46-17 after three full periods.

Though it felt like Schmidt could have scored at will, she did not need to. Game-high honors went to talented sophomore McKenna Yates of McCool with 18 points on that opening 3-pointer, 9-for-12 at the line and three 2-point field goals. Schmidt accounted for 16 points on eight twos, many of them offensive rebound stick-backs.

Brandt added six points to the Mustang total and Dakota Wollenburg scored three. Sara Weisheit hit a free throw.

The Knights profited by much more balance in the scoring column with three in double figures. To Schmidt’s 16, Tatum Backemeyer added 13 and Lexi Bacon 10. Ten players in all scored for Elmwood Murdock, which advances to the state tournament.

“Heck of a season,” said Coach Alyssa Vanwesten said of her 17-7 Mustangs. “We need to play teams like them to improve. Overall, we’re young,” she added. “We have a lot of good bodies coming back for us” next season. “They’re a great team,” she said, tipping her cap to the Knights.

Vanwesten has been with the McCool girls eight years, three as head coach.