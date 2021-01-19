Talented Norris squad handles Dukes

YORK — The rough stretch continued for the York Dukes boys basketball team as it fell 78-61 to the athlete-filled Class B No. 4-rated Norris Titans on Tuesday night at York High School.

York has now dropped five straight and will try to get back in the win column Friday at home against Fairbury. Norris improved to 8-1 and got the win behind 21 points from 6-foot-6 Trey Deveaux, 18 from Cade Rice and 12 from Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson.

York senior Jake Erwin carried the offense with a game-high 23 points, many of which came in the paint against the lengthy Norris defense.

“He did a great job of moving the ball and then just being strong,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said of Erwin. “He’s the one kid we have who’s strong enough and quick enough who can get to the rim fairly regularly. I thought he did a great job.”

The Dukes competed well for the first eight minutes. Erwin scored six of his team’s 19 points and helped York to just a 20-19 deficit. Matt Haggadone chipped in with five points during that opening quarter while Barrett Olson had two free-throw makes and Bryson Benjamin got a buzzer-beating layup.