Talent returns for girls basketball teams

She tallied double figures in 19 of 22 games and shot 48 percent from the floor, the second-best percentage in the area and top mark among this year’s returnees. Theis scored 20 or more points in three games, including a season-high 30 against Thayer Central.

“Lexi had a very solid season this year and really stepped up into a more prominent role on our team,” Fillmore head coach Shad Eberhardt said last season. “She was a highly efficient scorer and was our leading rebounder. She was a great defender and was great in our transition game.”

Theis was a member of the YNT all-area team.

Masa Scheierman, SR., York

Scheierman made her presence felt on the glass and in the paint as a junior, averaging 8.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. She rejected 77 shots over the course of the season and grabbed 267 total rebounds, both York single-season records. She’s also the Dukes’ career rebounding leader at 696 boards with one season still to go.

Though her biggest impact came defensively and on the glass, Scheierman scored in double figures 10 times and shot 43 percent from the floor with six double-doubles. She also reached double-digit rebounds in 14 of 25 games last winter, including a 14-point, 20-board double-double against Elkhorn in December.