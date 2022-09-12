T-Wolves win two of three in Friend

FRIEND – Exeter-Milligan took to the volleyball court Saturday for a tournament in Friend. The Timberwolves defeated Lawrence-Nelson and Kenesaw but fell to Sutton for the second time this season to finish the day with a 2-1 mark.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Lawrence-Nelson 1

Lawrence-Nelson claimed the first set 25-16, but Exeter-Milligan woke up in the second set to stay alive with a 25-22 win before dominating the decisive third set with a 25-11 margin.

Malorie Staskal hammered a match-high 12 kills to pace the T-Wolves, fellow junior Savana Krupicka added seven winners and freshman Kaydence Haase tallied five. Senior Jozie Kanode notched a trio of kills, while Lily Jeffries and Kiley Oldehoeft rounded out the E-M attack with one winner each.

Oldehoeft, Staskal and Kanode all crushed two aces, while Krupicka and Jeffries added one apiece as the Timberwolves tallied eight aces for the match.

Staskal led the Exeter-Milligan effort at the net with a trio of blocks and Krupicka, Haase and Kanode all tied for the team high in digs with 10. Additionally, Jeffries tallied 24 of the T-Wolves’ 28 assists.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Kenesaw 0

In an evenly fought match, the T-Wolves prevailed with a 25-23, 25-21 sweep. They finished with 20 kills as a team, led by Staskal’s seven winners and five each from Krupicka and Haase. Kanode notched three kills to round out the E-M attack.

Oldehoeft crushed half of the team’s six aces at the service line, Staskal finished with two and Krupicka had one.

Krupicka, Staskal and Oldehoeft each had one of E-M’s three blocks, Haase recorded a team-high seven digs and Jeffries had 18 assists.

Sutton 2, Exeter-Milligan 0

Exeter-Milligan put up a solid effort but came up short against the Fillies for the second time this season by a 25-20, 25-17 margin.

Staskal whacked eight kills and Krupicka tallied five as the juniors combined for 13 of the team’s 18 kills. Oldehoeft notched three aces and Krupicka added a pair, while Staskal had the team’s only block.

Exeter-Milligan (6-4) was back in action Monday night on the first day of the MUDECAS tournament in Beatrice.