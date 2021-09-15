T-Wolves will play for third in MUDECAS volleyball

BEATRICE – The Class D2, No. 9 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves could never get going Tuesday night. They dropped a 2-0 decision to the BDS Eagles in the semifinals of the A Division of the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice.

BDS won the match 25-25, 25-16 dropping the Timberwolves to 5-5 on the year.

The T-Wolf attack game never got untracked and had just 10 kills in the match with senior Cameran Jansky the leader with four. As a team, Exeter-Milligan was 37 of 44 with a .068 hitting percentage.

Exeter-Milligan had just two ace serves and senior Emma Olsen led the way at the nest with four blocks. Jansky recorded three.

On defense, Jozie Kanode had 10 digs and Olsen led the team in setting with eight assists.

Exeter-Milligan will play for third place tonight against D2, No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart who was swept by two-time defending state champion Diller-Odell.