T-Wolves whip Giltner and Osceola in volleyball

OSCEOLA – Exeter-Milligan turned in a strong performance against Giltner and Osceola at the Osceola volleyball tri Tuesday night, sweeping both the Hornets and Bulldogs to go 2-0 on the day and improve to 3-2 on the season.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Giltner 0
The Timberwolves raced out to a fast start, cruising to a 25-12 win in the opening set. The Hornets put up a stiffer challenge in the second set, but Exeter-Milligan pulled through for a 25-21 win to complete the sweep.
Senior Cameran Jansky powered the Exeter-Milligan attack, crushing a team-high 10 kills on 19 attempts for a .421 hitting percentage. Senior Briana Capek and junior Jasmine Turrubiates added four kills apiece for the Timberwolves, while senior Emma Olsen and sophomore Malorie Staskal each had two.
Five different Exeter-Milligan players notched a service ace in the sweep as the Timberwolves finished with five for the match.
Jansky, Olsen and sophomore Savana Krupicka provided a fearsome presence at the net with two blocks apiece. Olsen posted a team-high seven digs, while Krupicka recorded six, Jansky and Capek each had five and Staskal and junior Jozie Kanode each tallied four.
Olsen notched 16 of Exeter-Milligan’s 18 assists in the win over Giltner, while Krupicka had two.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Osceola 0
The Bulldogs entered the match unbeaten, but Exeter-Milligan easily dispatched Osceola in two sets to end the day. The Timberwolves took the opening set 25-18 and then closed the door on the Bulldogs with a 25-20 win in the second set.
Jansky hammered half of Exeter-Milligan’s 22 kills, finishing with 11 on 25 attempts. The senior finished with 21 kills on the day.
The Timberwolves also got four kills from Staskal, three from Turrubiates and two from Olsen.
Staskal and Jansky combined for eight of the team’s 10 aces in the win over Osceola. Staskal finished with five, while Jansky followed closely behind with three.
Kanode posted a team-high 17 digs, while Olsen followed with eight, Jansky chipped in five and Staskal added four.
Olsen led the Timberwolves with 15 assists. Jansky, Krupicka and Kanode added one apiece as Exeter-Milligan improved to 3-2 on the season.
The Timberwolves return to action Thursday night for a home tri with Meridian and McCool Junction.