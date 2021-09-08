T-Wolves whip Giltner and Osceola in volleyball

OSCEOLA – Exeter-Milligan turned in a strong performance against Giltner and Osceola at the Osceola volleyball tri Tuesday night, sweeping both the Hornets and Bulldogs to go 2-0 on the day and improve to 3-2 on the season.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Giltner 0

The Timberwolves raced out to a fast start, cruising to a 25-12 win in the opening set. The Hornets put up a stiffer challenge in the second set, but Exeter-Milligan pulled through for a 25-21 win to complete the sweep.

Senior Cameran Jansky powered the Exeter-Milligan attack, crushing a team-high 10 kills on 19 attempts for a .421 hitting percentage. Senior Briana Capek and junior Jasmine Turrubiates added four kills apiece for the Timberwolves, while senior Emma Olsen and sophomore Malorie Staskal each had two.

Five different Exeter-Milligan players notched a service ace in the sweep as the Timberwolves finished with five for the match.

Jansky, Olsen and sophomore Savana Krupicka provided a fearsome presence at the net with two blocks apiece. Olsen posted a team-high seven digs, while Krupicka recorded six, Jansky and Capek each had five and Staskal and junior Jozie Kanode each tallied four.