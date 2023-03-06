EXETER – For a while, Jasmine Turrubiates was torn on which sport to pursue in college. She loved basketball, but the Exeter-Milligan senior also liked running. However, the Timberwolves didn’t offer cross country as a sport, so she envisioned college as her chance to run.

In the end, though, Turrubiates’ love of the hardwood won out. On Monday, Feb. 27, Turrubiates put ink to paper as she signed on the dotted line to continue her career on the hardwood with Peru State.

“My recruiting process was overall very exciting because it has been a dream of mine when I was younger to play basketball in college and now that dream is coming true,” Turrubiates said. “It was difficult for me to choose because I love to run and cross country was never a sport I had here at EM, so I thought maybe Peru would be my chance to run. Then when it came to my final decision I decided to play basketball.”

Other schools Turrubiates considered included UNL and Northwest Missouri State, but a pair of visits to Peru State sold her on the school.

“I knew it was a fit for me because Peru was a small and secluded town and college, which I loved,” she said. “That’s what I'm used to; I'm from a small, secluded town myself, so it felt like home instinctively.”

Turrubiates missed all of her freshman year with an injury, but averaged at least six points per game in each of her final three seasons at Exeter-Milligan – including a career-high eight points per game last winter as a junior. She was also active on the glass, as she caps her prep career averaging 6.9 points and six rebounds a night.

Turrubiates shot 35.2% from the floor during her time with the T-Wolves, knocking down 215 of 611 shots. She also connected on 111 of 224 chances at the foul line.

During her senior year, Turrubiates notched 6.3 points per game and paced E-M on the glass with 6.9 boards a night. She shot 60 of 189 (31.7%) from the floor and cracked double figures in seven games, including a season-high 14 in a loss to Silver Lake on Dec. 29.

Turrubiates pulled down 10-plus rebounds five times as a senior with a high of 15 on Dec. 6 in a loss at East Butler. Twice, Turrubiates notched double-doubles as she finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds at East Butler and tallied 12 points and 12 boards in a 45-40 defeat to Meridian on Jan. 12. They were her third and fourth career double-doubles.

“Jasmine finished her career at Exeter-Milligan with 548 points and 477 rebounds. She didn't play her freshman year because of injury but steadily improved her game as she grew,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci said. “Jasmine's love of basketball showed since coaching her as a 7th grader, and her competitiveness and drive helped her improve her game as she grew. She was an excellent rebounder for us and had the ability to take it and go to lead the break.”

Turrubiates said she hasn’t had any discussions with her coaches at Peru State about what they expect her role to be when she steps on campus for year one, but no matter what, she plans to do whatever she can to help out the team to the best of her ability.

As Turrubiates – who plans to major in financing with a minor in criminology – prepares to take the next step in her basketball career, she said she felt her rebounding and her aggressiveness were her biggest strengths on the court.

“Not too long ago, my dad was talking to me and telling me how he loved watching me rebound because I reminded him of Dennis Rodman,” she said. “I could see it because I work really hard to get the rebound and dive on the floor for loose balls.”

Her head coach in high school agreed with that assessment.

“I think her aggressive play and ability near the basket will help her succeed as she continues her career at Peru State,” Krejci said. “Her talent will be missed and we look forward to seeing what she can do in college.”

With her high school hoops career in the rearview mirror and her eyes set on the next chapter of her journey, Turrubiates took a moment to recognize the outpouring of support from those close to her over the years.

“Thank you to coach Krejci and (Exeter-Milligan assistant coach Sara) Pella for making me the player I am today and teaching me lessons that I will always remember and take with me. I will miss you two dearly,” she said. “I would like to say thank you to my number one supporters, my parents, for being there, supporting my decisions through the years and pushing me to become a better person and player. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for your guys' support.”