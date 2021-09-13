T-Wolves trip twice in volleyball

FRIEND – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves dropped to 4-5 on the season with a pair of losses against Kenesaw and Lawrence-Nelson on Saturday at the Friend Invite.

Kenesaw 2, Exeter-Milligan 0

Kenesaw took a tight opening set 27-25 and then put the Timberwolves away with a 25-14 win in the second set. Senior Cameran Jansky hammered nine of the Timberwolves’ 15 kills, while sophomores Savana Krupicka and Malorie Staskal added two apiece.

Jansky also recorded a team-high two blocks and crushed five of Exeter-Milligan’s eight service aces, followed by one apiece from Staskal, senior Emma Olsen and senior Kiah Songster.

Olsen and Jansky each tallied eight digs, while junior Jozie Kanode finished with seven and Staskal had five. Olsen also recorded 10 of the Timberwolves’ 13 assists.

Lawrence-Nelson 2, Exeter-Milligan 0

The Timberwolves battled to the end but came up short in their final match of the day, as Lawrence-Nelson walked away with a 25-19, 25-23 sweep. Staskal and Songster both hammered a team-high four kills, while Jansky, Krupicka and junior Jasmine Turrubiates each recorded two.