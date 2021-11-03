T-Wolves to face powerhouse Irish at state volleyball

“We are also a completely different team from the first time we played them. Malorie Staskal had a rolled ankle and was unable to play that match and we now have a different lineup in place, so we have different looks and options for the second go-around,” Fousek said. “We have to worry about our side of the net and do what we can do to put ourselves in good positions to make plays and win rallies. Our serve and pass game is going to have to be strong. If we are able to keep them out-of-system and put the pressure on them we are going to put ourselves in a great position. Controlling what we can control.”