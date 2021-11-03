T-Wolves to face powerhouse Irish at state volleyball

T-Wolves focused on controlling their side of the net, not Sacred Heart
Exeter-Milligan goes into rematch with No. 1 Irish a different team
LINCOLN – In the Crossroads Conference Tournament, Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek said the girls focus was on controlling their side of the net and not worrying about their opponent.
That is the same thought process the Timberwolves will take with them into their 9 a.m. Class D2 rematch with Falls City Sacred Heart at the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament on Thursday morning at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The T-Wolves and Irish will get Thursday’s first round action underway at 9 a.m.
Fousek said the team has to be more disciplined in a few areas in order to have a chance against the No. 1 rated Irish.
“Being more disciplined with our serving and attacking options is something we noticed that is going to have to change from the first time we played them,” said the T-Wolves’ head coach. “We had quite a few unforced errors the first time, so being able to clean up our side of the net is going to make an impact.”
The first meeting took place at the MUDECAS Tournament in September at Beatrice where the Irish won 2-0 by the scores of 25-20 and 25-19.
Fousek said her team played that night without sophomore Malorie Staskal which left them a little under manned.
“We are also a completely different team from the first time we played them. Malorie Staskal had a rolled ankle and was unable to play that match and we now have a different lineup in place, so we have different looks and options for the second go-around,” Fousek said. “We have to worry about our side of the net and do what we can do to put ourselves in good positions to make plays and win rallies. Our serve and pass game is going to have to be strong. If we are able to keep them out-of-system and put the pressure on them we are going to put ourselves in a great position. Controlling what we can control.”
FCSH comes in with a record of 32-2 with both of their losses to No. 2 rated Diller-Odell. Those teams have met six times this year with Sacred Heart 4-2 against the Griffins. Diller-Odell is 23-9 and the No. 6 seed.
After starting the season 8-10 the Exeter-Milligan girls are 20-10 and on a current 12-game win streak which includes a win over D1 BDS who is also in the tournament. In those 12 games they have wins over Cross County (21-11), High Plains (20-12) and in the district final they swept South Platte (24-7) 3-0.
Fousek also feels that the strength of the Timberwolves schedule and the large number of close games the team has had this year will all be beneficial for them as they take on the Irish.
“We have had to really battle in a lot of close, hard matches this year. That has only helped us and is going to be an advantage that we take with us to Thursday's matchup,” Fousek added. “The girls have worked hard all year for this moment, so I am excited for them and the opportunity they have to continue to showcase the talent level that we have.”
On the other side of the bracket is No. 4 Stuart (26-5) and No. 5 Wynot (21-9). The winner of Exeter-Milligan-Sacred Heart will face the winner of the Stuart-Wynot game at 9 a.m. on Friday.
The championship game of the Class D2 bracket is set for Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.