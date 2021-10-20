T-Wolves take home CRC volleyballl title

The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and the Bruning/Davenport/Shickley Eagles had battled each other twice during the course of the regular season, with BDS coming away with wins in both matches.

Tuesday night, at the York City Auditorium it was the third and final match of the year with the Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament Championship on the line.

It was what ESPN calls an “Instant Classic.”

Exeter-Milligan found its way back so many times during the course of Tuesday night’s match and in the end they were the victors winning, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24 and 15-10 to claim the conference tournament crown.

Exeter-Milligan, 17-10 and ranked No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald D2 volleyball rankings, looked to be in trouble. After losing a close first set, the Eagles jumped to a 14-4 lead in the second and it appeared it was going to be a quick night.

Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek talked about the mood of the team in the huddle during a time out in the second set.