T-Wolves sweep through Gibbon volleyball tri

GIBBON – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves improved their record to 9-6 on the season Tuesday night as they swept through the Gibbon tri, collecting victories over the host Buffaloes and the Kenesaw Blue Devils in consecutive sets.

Exeter-Milligan 2, Kenesaw 0

After E-M picked up a close 25-22 win in the opening set, the T-Wolves broke out the brooms in emphatic fashion with a 25-13 victory in the second.

Junior Malorie Staskal hammered 11 kills on 25 swings for a .320 hitting percentage to pace the Exeter-Milligan attack, and freshman Kaydence Haase chipped in nine winners on 19 swings with a .421 hitting percentage.

Behind Staskal and Haase, junior Savana Krupicka whacked six kills and Lily Jeffries and Kiley Oldehoeft both added one as the Timberwolves finished with 28 for the match.

Exeter-Milligan crushed seven aces as a team, led by two apiece from Haase, Staskal and Oldehoeft while senior Jozie Kanode had one.

Oldehoeft led the effort at net with a pair of solo blocks, while Kanode paced the team in digs (8) and assists (15).

Exeter-Milligan 2, Gibbon 0

The T-Wolves capped the day with another sweep, this one 25-19, 25-20 over host Gibbon. Krupicka led the way with eight kills, Haase added six on 15 swings and Staskal added four. Kanode rounded out the attack with one winner.

Staskal and Oldehoeft crushed a trio of aces apiece at the service line to lead Exeter-Milligan, while Jeffries notched a pair and Krupicka and Haase both had one.

At the net, Staskal and Jeffries combined for a pair of assisted blocks and Oldehoeft tallied a solo rejection. Kanode notched a team-high six digs and Jeffries recorded 15 of the team’s 19 assists.