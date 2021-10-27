T-Wolves sweep Parkview Christian in volleyball subdistrict semis

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves handled business in the Class D2-2 subdistrict semifinals Monday evening, easily dispatching Friend in a sweep to set up Tuesday night’s subdistrict finals match against Parkview Christian, which roared back against Nebraska Lutheran to pull out a come-from-behind, five-set win to advance.

If the Patriots carried any momentum from Monday’s comeback into Tuesday night’s matchup, it didn’t show. Much like they did against the Bulldogs, the host Timberwolves pounded Parkview Christian in a 25-16, 25-10, 25-15 sweep to punch a ticket to Saturday’s subdistrict finals.

Senior Cameran Jansky – fresh off a 17-kill, two-block, seven-dig performance against Friend – again turned in a massive outing in the sweep of the Patriots. Jansky hammered 18 digs on 35 attempts for a .400 hitting percentage and also notched an ace, two blocks and three digs.

Exeter-Milligan also got an extremely efficient performance from junior Jasmine Turrubiates, who whacked nine kills on 13 attempts with no errors and posted a .692 hitting percentage. Sophomores Malorie Staskal and Savana Krupicka added eight and seven winners, respectively, while senior Emma Olsen recorded two.