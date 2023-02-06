EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan boys raced out to a 19-10 lead over Hampton with one quarter in the books Friday night and never looked back, as the Timberwolves led 27-20 at halftime and outscored the Hawks 27-15 in the second half en route to a 54-35 win in CRC action.

E-M knocked down 21 shots from the floor compared to 11 for Hampton. Marcus Krupicka accounted for six field goals and made 7 of 9 free throws as the senior poured in a game-high 19 points.

Behind him, Brett Kallhoff netted seven points for the T-Wolves, while Carter Milton, Draven Payne and Andrew Vavra added six apiece. Aidan Vavra and Tyler Due both collected four points and Troy Kallhoff rounded out the scoring with two.

Wyatt Dose paced Hampton with 14 points in defeat and buried five of the Hawks’ 11 field goals. Eli Arndt, Grant Ferguson and Porter Dose followed with five points each, Kash Majerus added four and Brayden Dose capped the scoring with two.

Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.