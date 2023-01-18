T-Wolves open strong but wilt offensively in 35-18 loss to Meridian

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves jumped out to a 10-7 lead after the first eight minutes over the 11-4 Meridian Mustangs.

But for the next 24 minutes the E-M girls managed just eight points, and the Mustangs outscored the hosts 23-6 in the second half on their way to the 35-18 win.

Meridian junior Ana Dimas led the Mustangs with 10 points, while junior Kaira Niederklein and senior Jaslyn Ward each added seven points.

Meridian was 11 of 49 from the field for just 22% and that included 3 of 15 on 3-point attempts. The Mustangs were 10 of 19 at the free throw line.

Meridian had 28 rebounds as sophomore Jaylee Sobotka was the team leader with eight. Junior Jaala Stewart had three assists while Kaylee Pribyl and Dimas had five steals each.

No team or individual stats were available for the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves.

Exeter-Milligan will travel to BDS tonight and come into the Crossroads Conference Tournament as the No. 12 seed. They will take on No. 5 seed High Plains at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 21 at the York University Freeman Center.

Meridian is the No. 4 seed and will face Giltner, the No. 13 seed, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meridian (11-4) 7 5 13 10-35

Exeter-Milligan (2-14) 10 2 3 3-18