T-Wolves’ Kanode pledges to Manhattan Christian College volleyball

EXETER – At first, Jozie Kanode’s plans for the future didn’t include college volleyball. Initially, the Exeter-Milligan senior considered staying within Nebraska state lines and attending Wayne State with no intention of pursuing athletics at the next level in any form.

However, a chance meeting this past summer changed that calculus.

“I was at Pibel Bible Camp, which is a church camp I go to every summer, and I met this amazing girl who currently is a senior at Manhattan Christian College,” Kanode said. “She talked to me about the college and their volleyball team. At the end of the camp week she gave me a scholarship to MCC and told me I would be a great fit to their college. When I told my mom about it she looked into the school and found a volleyball camp that I could go to.”

That encounter altered the trajectory of Kanode’s college decision process. At the camp she met MCC head coach Lauren Sanders, who said the T-Wolves’ senior would be a good addition to the program.

Kanode went on a few visits, saw enough to commit and made the pledge official on November 9, when she signed on the dotted line to continue her volleyball career with the Storm.

“What I loved about MCC was how welcoming all of the students were whenever I went on a visit and how excited they all got to help out. The community at MCC is something that caught my eye right away and will stick with me as I become a student there,” she said. “I went on a few official college visits, fell in love with Manhattan and decided it was the place for me.

For her first three seasons at Exeter-Milligan, Kanode served mostly as a libero and defensive specialist. As a senior, however, her impact came all over the court as she served as a jack-of-all-trades of sorts for the T-Wolves.

Kanode hammered 59 kills this fall and crushed 47 aces, both career highs. She also notched 374 assists to pair with 285 serve receives, 280 digs and five blocks.

“Jozie has worked hard to get to where she is today. Jozie started playing as a freshman, but she always wanted better for herself and her teammates,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “She has grown every year and I think that shows you all of the hard work she puts in during the off-season. She not only got better physically but mentally and I think that's where I am most proud of Jozie. She no longer lets little things get in her way and used hard encounters to better herself.”

Kanode’s efforts helped a young Exeter-Milligan team finish 19-12, but the Timberwolves peaked down the stretch as they won their subdistrict and took favored Diller-Odell to the wire before falling just short in a five-set district final loss.

In the classroom, Kanode said she plans to utilize MCC’s dual degree program with Kansas State, allowing her to pick up a pair of degrees. She hopes to wrap up her degree at MCC in four years while simultaneously working toward a second degree for elementary education through Kansas State – though she noted that might take a fifth year to complete.

As a three-sport athlete, Kanode also considered focusing on track in college – particularly the pole vault, where she’s a two-time returning state medalist – but ultimately settled on volleyball because it’s long been one of her passions.

Kanode finished her prep career with 1,045 digs, 419 assists, 139 aces and 78 kills. Despite the added experience gained from playing multiple positions this fall, she said her role at MCC will be the libero/defensive specialist position she’s most familiar with. That, Fousek thinks, will allow Kanode to perform in the role she’s most skilled at.

“I believe Jozie thrives most when she is able to be in a defensive state of mind. She will be able to do that more at Manhattan Christian College and will be able to bring a lot of athleticism to their defense,” Fousek said. “Manhattan Christian College is getting a good one and I can't wait to watch her continue to grow and be successful in the volleyball world.”