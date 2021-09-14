 Skip to main content
T-Wolves have a tussle with Palmyra in volleyball
T-Wolves have a tussle with Palmyra in volleyball

BEATRICE – Two gut wrenching sets went to the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves on Monday night as they defeated the Palmyra Panthers 2-0 in the opening round of the A Division of the MUDECAS Volleyball Tournament.

The Timberwolves won the first set 27-25 and took the second 26-24 to improve to 5-4 on the season.

The Panthers came in as the No. 5 rated team in Class C2 while the Exeter-Milligan girls were No. 9 in the D2 rankings (according to the Omaha World-Herald).

The Timberwolves hammered 20 kills as a team led by senior Cameran Jansky with 10 on 17 of 20 swings. Malorie Staskal, Jasmine Turrubiates and Kiah Songster were credited with three kills apiece.

The offense was set up by senior setter Emma Olsen with 16 assists, while junior Jozie Kanode led the defense with 12 digs. Olsen chipped in nine.

Jansky and Olsen combined for 13 blocks with Jansky leading the way with eight. Six of Jansky’s eight blocks were aces. Olsen had four ace blocks.

The Timberwolves managed four ace serves with Olsen’s two leading the team.

The Timberwolves were scheduled to take on BDS at 8:15 Tuesday night.

BDS (6-3) defeated Meridian in the first round 25-16 and 27-25.

They were led by Mariah Sliva with 11 kills, 16 digs and one ace serve. Hannah Miller has 13 set assists and Ashley Schlegel contributed 15 digs.

