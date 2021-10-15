T-Wolves get win No. 13 at expense of East Butler

BRAINARD – The Class D2 No. 7 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves picked up win No. 13 on the year with a 3-0 sweep over the East Butler Tigers.

The T-Wolves (13-10) won the match by the scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-14.

Stats for the Timberwolves were not available.

East Butler was led by senior Allie Rigatuso with three kills and two each from Carynn Bongers, Haley Klement and Katie Haney.

The Tigers recorded four ace serves with Kate Rathjen the team leader at two. Bongers registered three blocks, Nicole Buresh four digs and sophomore Sydney Pernicek added eight set assists.

Exeter-Milligan is the No. 3 seed and will play today at 5 p.m. against the winner of Nebraska Lutheran vs. Osceola which is at 3 p.m.