 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T-Wolves get win No. 13 at expense of East Butler
0 comments

T-Wolves get win No. 13 at expense of East Butler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRAINARD – The Class D2 No. 7 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves picked up win No. 13 on the year with a 3-0 sweep over the East Butler Tigers.

The T-Wolves (13-10) won the match by the scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-14.

Stats for the Timberwolves were not available.

East Butler was led by senior Allie Rigatuso with three kills and two each from Carynn Bongers, Haley Klement and Katie Haney.

The Tigers recorded four ace serves with Kate Rathjen the team leader at two. Bongers registered three blocks, Nicole Buresh four digs and sophomore Sydney Pernicek added eight set assists.

Exeter-Milligan is the No. 3 seed and will play today at 5 p.m. against the winner of Nebraska Lutheran vs. Osceola which is at 3 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News