T-Wolves fall 3-0 at Sutton in volleyball opener

SUTTON – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves knew coming into the season replacing the production of graduated all-state selection Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen would be difficult. Thursday’s season opener at Sutton showed how much work remains left to be done, as the Fillies walked away with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 sweep.

Junior Malorie Staskal paced the T-Wolves’ offensive attack in the loss, hammering a team-high seven kills on 17 attempts for a .294 hitting percentage. Freshman Kaydence Haase notched four winners, followed by three apiece from senior Jozie Kanode and junior Savana Krupicka. Sophomore Lily Jeffries rounded out the Exeter-Milligan attack with one kill.

At the service line, Krupicka crushed three of the four Timberwolf aces. The other went to Staskal.

Staskal finished with a pair of blocks at the net, while Haase and fellow freshman Kiley Oldehoeft recorded a rejection each.

Jeffries recorded 11 of E-M’s 15 assists. She also led the team with eight digs, Staskal tallied seven and Kanode notched six.