 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

T-Wolves fall 3-0 at Sutton in volleyball opener

  • 0

SUTTON – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves knew coming into the season replacing the production of graduated all-state selection Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen would be difficult. Thursday’s season opener at Sutton showed how much work remains left to be done, as the Fillies walked away with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 sweep.

Junior Malorie Staskal paced the T-Wolves’ offensive attack in the loss, hammering a team-high seven kills on 17 attempts for a .294 hitting percentage. Freshman Kaydence Haase notched four winners, followed by three apiece from senior Jozie Kanode and junior Savana Krupicka. Sophomore Lily Jeffries rounded out the Exeter-Milligan attack with one kill.

At the service line, Krupicka crushed three of the four Timberwolf aces. The other went to Staskal.

Staskal finished with a pair of blocks at the net, while Haase and fellow freshman Kiley Oldehoeft recorded a rejection each.

People are also reading…

Jeffries recorded 11 of E-M’s 15 assists. She also led the team with eight digs, Staskal tallied seven and Kanode notched six.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia policy has reduced heat-related deaths for student athletes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News