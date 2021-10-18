T-Wolves escape Cougars in CRC volleyball tourney

BDS won the first set 25-23, but the Mustangs had their chances and in the second set Meridian led most of the set by as many as four points. But BDS kicked it up a notch and won the third set 25-22 after trailing 20-16.

The third set was a complete BDS domination as they won easily by the score of 25-7

After two close calls the Meridian Mustangs just couldn’t get anything started in the third set and made several errors and the BDS defense didn’t let anything hit the floor. Through the first 18 points, a 16-2 BDS lead, the Mustangs had not recorded a kill after 18 through the first two sets.

BDS finished the night with 28 team kills led by senior Taylor Silva with 11 and Mariah Silva with nine.

The Eagles posted five ace serves with two from Ashley Schlegel and they had six blocks, three of those from Malory Dickson.

Meridian had 19 team kills, just one in the final set. They were led by Jalal Stewart with nine and Kim Schroeder with seven.

The Mustangs had four aces and finished with four blocks.

BDS will take on the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves tonight, following the third place game between Cross County and Meridian. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m.