T-Wolves’ Emma Olsen to continue volleyball journey at Nebraska Wesleyan

EXETER – For four years, Emma Olsen left her mark on the volleyball court for Exeter-Milligan. The setter surpassed 2,000 career assists during her senior season while helping the Timberwolves reach the state tournament last fall for the first time since 2018, and her 2,438 career assists ranks second in program history.

On March 24, Olsen took the next step in her athletic journey as she signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

The senior chose the Prairie Wolves over other offers including Midland and Concordia. Olsen said Nebraska Wesleyan head coach Rayna Cain plans to use her as a setter but that they haven’t talked in detail about what sort of role Olsen will fill when she steps onto campus in the fall.

“We had a Top 10 volleyball camp in Kearney, and Wesleyan’s coach came up to me during one of our off games and said she was interested,” Olsen said of her recruiting process. “I’d been there in eighth grade for a camp and I hadn’t been back, so I basically set up a college visit, talked with the coach, met a few of the players. That really kind of set my decision.”

At Exeter-Milligan, Olsen was a three-sport athlete. In addition to her success on the volleyball court, the senior also played a key role for the T-Wolves on the basketball hardwood during the winter and on the track in the spring.

When it came time to decide between the three sports for what she wanted to pursue at the next level, though, volleyball stood out as the obvious choice.

“It’s just I feel like it’s my sport,” Olsen said. “I like setting, I like being involved on the volleyball court and I find a lot of joy in it. It’s like a passion.”

The setter turned in a decorated prep career on the court, as her 2,438 career set assists is the second-most all time at Exeter-Milligan. Olsen impacted the game in other ways, too, as she finished with 213 kills, 62 ace serves, 106 total blocks and 655 career digs.

Olsen saved her best for last in helping guide the T-Wolves to the state tournament during her senior season. She amassed 67 kills, 32 aces, 43 blocks, 233 digs and 706 assists last fall, earning second-team all-state recognition in both the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald. She was also a first-team all-CRC selection and a member of the York News-Times all-area team.

“It’s been super fun to watch Emma grow,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “She didn’t always start out as the superstar setter that she is now, so that’s been fun. She’s been awesome with the younger girls and showing our culture to them, so it’s been great.”

As Olsen prepares to take the next step in her volleyball journey, the setter said she thinks her biggest strength on the court is her sportsmanship and her leadership, constantly providing support and encouragement to her teammates.

She’s also adept at listening to criticism, taking the feedback and then applying it to her game, Fousek said.

Away from volleyball, Olsen plans to major in pre-health at Nebraska Wesleyan.

“Don’t know where I want to go with that yet, but I’m hoping to end up in the medical field somewhere,” she said.

On the court, Fousek felt the Prairie Wolves provide a great fit for the setter.

“It’s a D-2 school and she can come in and work hard, show them what she has and really be able to perform at a high level for them,” she said.

As Olsen prepares to begin the next chapter of her journey, the day provided one more opportunity to share her accomplishments with those closest to her. Cameran Jansky, a classmate and teammate, also inked her letter of intent on March 24. She’ll run track and field for Midland University.

Instead of hosting separate signing days, Olsen and Jansky elected to sign together and share the accomplishment with each other.

“We’ve been best friends ever since we were little,” Olsen said. “This was a pretty big day for the both of us, so we just wanted to spend it together almost like a last going out together. We both deserve this so much, so being with her on the signing day really just made it extra special.”