T-Wolves drop a hard-fought volleyball match to Sutton

EXETER – On the opening night of the high school volleyball season, Exeter-Milligan engaged Sutton in a fiercely contested, back and forth battle. In the end, the Timberwolves ran out of steam as the Mustangs prevailed in five sets.

Sutton built an early lead in the match by winning hard-fought first and second sets 33-31 and 25-23, respectively. Facing an 0-2 hole, Exeter-Milligan rallied. The Timberwolves stormed back with a 25-19 win in the third set and then took the fourth set 25-16 to even the match and force the decisive fifth set.

In the end, Exeter-Milligan simply didn’t have enough left in the tank as Sutton won the fifth set 15-3 to win the match.

Senior Cameran Jansky shined for Exeter-Milligan in the opener, hammering 23 of the Timberwolves’ 43 kills in the match. Jansky notched a kill on exactly half of her 46 attempts while only committing nine errors for a .304 hit percentage. She also amassed a team-high 16 blocks.

Senior Briana Capek notched six kills for the Timberwolves, while junior Jasmine Turrubiates added five and senior Emma Olsen and sophomore Savana Krupicka chipped in another four kills apiece.