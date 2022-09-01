T-Wolves down Hawks at Hampton tri

HAMPTON – The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles picked up a pair of wins to open the Hampton volleyball tri Thursday, sweeping the host Hawks 25-13, 25-12 and Exeter-Milligan 25-13, 25-21.

In the nightcap, the T-Wolves overcame eight service errors to take down Hampton 25-17 in the opening set, then defeated the Hawks by an identical margin in the second set to complete the sweep.

“That BDS game, I felt like it kind of slipped through our fingers,” Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “We didn’t play as well as we wanted to, but then we bounced back against Hampton. Our hitters hit much more efficiently in that match, so that was good to see.”

Exeter-Milligan 2, Hampton 0

The two teams split the first 12 rallies of the opening set before the T-Wolves took five of the next six points to open some breathing room thanks to a pair of Malorie Staskal kills and a winner from Kiley Oldehoeft.

Hampton cut the deficit to 15-12 midway through the set, but Exeter-Milligan answered back with five of the next six points to pull away. The T-Wolves held serve from there to pick up a 25-17 win despite eight service errors.

E-M raced out to a 6-3 lead in the second set, but the hosts clawed back to even the score at nine off a pair of Lillian Dose kills and a combined block from Raegan Hansen and Brooke Lubke.

The T-Wolves countered with a 6-1 run, aided by a pair of Kaydence Haase aces, opening up a 16-11 lead. Four of the next five rallies went to Hampton to cut it to 17-15, but Exeter-Milligan closed the set on a 9-2 run to break out the brooms with another 25-17 win.

Staskal hammered a match-high 11 kills for the Timberwolves in the sweep, while Haase followed with 10 winners of her own. Junior Savana Krupicka tallied four kills, senior Jozie Kanode added two and Oldehoeft and Lily Jeffries both notched one to round out the E-M attack.

Dose led Hampton with six kills in the loss, while junior Nevaeh Lukassen and sophomore Gavin Gillmore tallied three apiece and Lubke added one.

Haase accounted for all of Exeter-Milligan’s aces as the freshman crushed a match-high three, while Hansen recorded the only ace for the hosts.

BDS 2, Exeter-Milligan 0

The T-Wolves started sluggishly as BDS rolled to a 25-13 win in the first set but did not go away quietly in the second. After the Eagles opened a 10-5 lead, a 3-0 E-M run trimmed the deficit to two. A service error broke the run, but the Timberwolves ripped off the next six points to take a 14-11 lead and force a BDS timeout off back-to-back Oldehoeft aces.

Out of the timeout the Eagles countered with a 6-0 run of their own, but Exeter-Milligan rallied to even the set at 21 before BDS won four straight rallies to end the match.

The Eagles picked up their second sweep of the day but finally faced some adversity from an opponent in the final set.

“We just kind of talked in the huddle like there’s nothing we can do about it now, so let’s go out and compete in that second set and they did,” Fousek said of the team’s mindset after a disappointing opening set. “Unfortunately a few things didn’t go our way, but I’m proud of how they competed in that second set.”

Staskal and Krupicka led Exeter-Milligan with four kills each in the loss, while Kanode notched two winners and Oldehoeft had one. Staskal finished the day with 15 kills in two matches.

Oldehoeft crushed three aces at the service line, while Krupicka and Oldehoeft each had a block.

BDS 2, Hampton 0

The hosts never really threatened BDS in the match, who led comfortably the entire way in a 25-13, 25-12 sweep.

Gillmore’s three kills led the Hawks in the loss, while Lukassen, Dose and Lubke each finished with two winners.

Hansen tallied assists on seven of Hampton’s nine kills and finished with 14 for the day, while junior libero Shae Kingery paired five digs with six in the loss to Exeter-Milligan to finish with 11 for the day – one behind Shayna Klute with 12.

“I think we have played a lot better and are more competitive than that. We just had a tough night,” Hawks head coach Kayla Gaughen said after the match. “I think we served really well. Our serve receive with Exeter-Milligan wasn’t too bad, but we need to work on our defense and responding to a quicker offense. We were just a second behind everything, so we need to get quicker.”