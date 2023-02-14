MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves kept their season alive Monday night, using a strong first half to cruise past Friend 57-26 in the Class D2-2 subdistrict opener.

E-M raced out of the gates to grab a 16-8 lead after one quarter and padded the cushion to 39-14 with a 23-6 run in the second stanza.

The offense stalled slightly in the second half, but the T-Wolves still outscored Friend 9-8 in the third quarter and 9-4 in the final eight minutes as they cruised to a 31-point victory.

Exeter-Milligan shot 22 of 56 (39%) from the floor but just 2 of 12 from three. They also struggled at the foul line, connecting on half of their 22 free throws.

Junior Savana Krupicka poured in a game-high 18 points on 7 of 16 shooting and senior Jozie Kanode knocked down 5 of 11 shots as she added 14. Senior Jasmine Turrubiates was the third T-Wolf to crack double figures as she netted 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting.

Behind them, Malorie Staskal tallied four points, Olivea Swanson finished with three and Taylor Pribyl, Lily Jeffries and Kiley Oldehoeft recorded two apiece. Kierra Papik rounded out the scoring effort with one point.

Krupicka led Exeter-Milligan on the glass with nine rebounds and Turrubiates added seven boards to pair with four assists, four steals and a block.

Shelby Lawver paced Friend with 16 points but did not get much help as she was responsible for five of the team’s nine total field goals. The other Bulldogs combined for just 10 points on four baskets.