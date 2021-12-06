T-Wolves come up short at Osceola 33-26 in girls prep action

OSCEOLA – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves scored just four points in the first eight minutes Friday night at Osceola and found themselves down by six heading into the second quarter. Exeter-Milligan cut the deficit to five heading into halftime but couldn’t get close, falling 33-26 to drop to 0-2 on the year.

Emma Recker finished with a game-high 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who shot 13-of-42 from the floor (2-of-12 from 3-point range) and 5-of-14 from the free-throw line.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, shot 10-of-38 from the field and missed all nine of their shots from beyond the arc. They did hold a slight advantage at the charity stripe, connecting on 6 of 13 attempts.

Emma Olsen led Exeter-Milligan with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, while Jozie Kanode, Jasmine Turrubiates and Savana Krupicka all finished with four. Maddie Luzum added three and Malorie Staskal chipped in two to round out the Timberwolves’ offensive scoring effort.

Olsen and Cameran Jansky both pulled down seven rebounds to pace Exeter-Milligan on the glass, Turrubiates notched five boards and Kanode and Krupicka each grabbed three. Turrubiates blocked two shots, while Staskal rejected one.

The Timberwolves will seek their first win of the season when they return to the court Tuesday for a home clash against East Butler.