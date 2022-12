FRIEND – The Friend Bulldogs took a 21-11 lead over visiting Exeter-Milligan through eight minutes of play Tuesday night and never looked back, pulling away for a 71-47 win in boys non-conference hoops.

Friend outscored the T-Wolves in all four quarters, taking a 36-22 lead into the locker room at intermission and a 57-36 lead after three quarters.

Team and individual stats for both teams were not available. Exeter-Milligan dropped to 2-5 with the loss, while Friend improved to 4-1.