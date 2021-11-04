T-Wolves battle tooth and nail at state volleyball, but fall in three sets

The third set got off to a rocky start for the Timberwolves. They fell behind 3-0, before EM senior Cameran Jansky drilled one of her team-high 12 kills to which she added 19 digs and one assist.

The third set was tied 15 times and the lead changed hands seven times before the Irish prevailed 29-27.

The first tie occurred at 10-10 after FCSH led 7-4 before the Timberwolves were able to get back to even.

The Timberwolves took their first lead of the match at 1-0 in the first set and never led again until a Jansky kill in the third set put Exeter-Milligan on top 11-10.

Falls City Sacred Heart fought off a set point at 25-24 on a Timberwolf attack error and EM fought off match point at 26-25 and 27-26.

“We fought all year for this and we have been on a 12-game winning streak. These girls are just resilient and that is all there is it to it,” added Fousek. “I’m proud of them for pushing and a couple of things would go our way and some didn’t.”

Both teams’ middles had huge games as Exeter-Milligan’s Turrubiates and Jansky both finished with two blocks each. The Irish totaled six blocks in the win.