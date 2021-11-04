T-Wolves battle tooth and nail at state volleyball, but fall in three sets

LINCOLN – The Falls City Sacred Heart Irish won the first set 25-20 in the first game of the Class D2 State Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday morning.
But the Timberwolves, rated No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald, were close and knew if they could just get off to a good start in the second set, they could get themselves right back in the match.
Unfortunately it was just the opposite as the Irish built a 10-2 lead and went on to the 25-16 win in the second and a thrilling 29-27 win by FCSH in the third set to win the match 3-0.
Down 14-4 in the second set, the Timberwolves got a message from head coach Madalynn Fousek.
“I just told them we have been here before and just lean on each other and trust each other and go after the ball and just give it everything you have,” said Fousek.
Two attack errors by the Irish made it 14-6 and a four-hit call on FCSH drew the Timberwolves even closer at 14-7.
The Irish used a Rachel Magdanz kill to make it 15-7, but for EM, junior Jasmine Turrubiates had back-to-back ace blocks and both sophomore Malorie Staskal and Savana Krupicka added kills to make it 15-12.
A tip winner from the Irish’s 6-0 middle blocker Erison Vonderschmidt made it 17-12 and eventually the lead went back to 20-12. Unofficially Vonderschmidt finished with 16 kills, two aces, five blocks and 17 digs.
The third set got off to a rocky start for the Timberwolves. They fell behind 3-0, before EM senior Cameran Jansky drilled one of her team-high 12 kills to which she added 19 digs and one assist.
The third set was tied 15 times and the lead changed hands seven times before the Irish prevailed 29-27.
The first tie occurred at 10-10 after FCSH led 7-4 before the Timberwolves were able to get back to even.
The Timberwolves took their first lead of the match at 1-0 in the first set and never led again until a Jansky kill in the third set put Exeter-Milligan on top 11-10.
Falls City Sacred Heart fought off a set point at 25-24 on a Timberwolf attack error and EM fought off match point at 26-25 and 27-26.
“We fought all year for this and we have been on a 12-game winning streak. These girls are just resilient and that is all there is it to it,” added Fousek. “I’m proud of them for pushing and a couple of things would go our way and some didn’t.”
Both teams’ middles had huge games as Exeter-Milligan’s Turrubiates and Jansky both finished with two blocks each. The Irish totaled six blocks in the win.
“Our middles showed up today and their middles did to,” said Fousek. “We did an awesome job and I am proud we were able to slow them down and get some awesome digs.
The Irish and the Timberwolves matched each other with 35 kills each. Other than Jansky’s 12, Staskal added seven and Jozie Kanode, Krupicka, Kiah Songster and Turrubiates were all charted with four. Senior Emma Olsen had 29 set assists and both of the T-Wolves’ ace serves. Kanode matched Jansky with 19 digs and Staskal had 11.
FCSH got six kills each from Olivia Eickhoff and Magdanz, while Emma Fredrick and Lauren Malone had 15 digs each. Magdanz also led the Irish with 16 assists.
Five seniors ended their high school volleyball careers on Thursday; Jansky, Olsen, Maddie Luzum, Bri Capek and Songster.
“I am incredibly proud of them. We have 11 girls on the team and one has been injured so we actually have 10. It’s an awesome feat to be here. We are one of eight teams that get to be here and a lot of teams don’t get to say that,” Fousek said. “Incredibly proud of them this season and they have worked so hard. They have just been a very resilient team.”