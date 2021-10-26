T-Wolves advance, Knights do not in subdistrict volleyball

At the service line, the T-Wolves’ Jozie Kanode was on fire all night. The junior crushed seven aces as Exeter-Milligan finished with 10 for the match. Senior and recent Nebraska Wesleyan commit Emma Olsen added a pair of aces and Krupicka notched one.

Jansky led the Timberwolves at the net, accounting for both of their blocks – one solo stuff and one assisted block with Olsen. The senior duo also led Exeter-Milligan with seven digs each, followed by five from Kanode, three from Turrubiates and two apiece from Krupicka, Staskal and Songster.

Olsen tallied 28 of 29 assists for the T-Wolves, while Staskal had the other.

Parkview Christian 3, Nebraska Lutheran 2

The Knights fell behind early as the Patriots took the first six points of the match. Nebraska Lutheran bounced back and landed a counterpunch, outscoring Parkview Christian 25-9 the rest of the way en route to a 25-15 win in the opening set.

Nebraska Lutheran rode the momentum to a fast start in the second set, building a lead as big as 14-3. The Patriots battled back, slowly crawling back into the set before taking the lead and holding on for a 25-21 win to even up the match.