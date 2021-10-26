 Skip to main content
T-Wolves advance, Knights do not in subdistrict volleyball
T-Wolves advance, Knights do not in subdistrict volleyball

  • Updated
EXETER – The Class D2-2 volleyball subdistrict began Monday evening with host Exeter-Milligan in action against Friend and Nebraska Lutheran facing Parkview Christian. The T-Wolves predictably handled business, rolling the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-12, 25-9 to advance to Tuesday night’s subdistrict finals match.

In the nightcap, the Knights put up a spirited fight against the No. 2 seed Patriots before ultimately falling in a five-set thriller.

Exeter-Milligan 3, Friend 0

The Bulldogs traded blows with the Timberwolves early on, as the hosts started out of the gate slowly. Exeter-Milligan quickly picked up the pace in time to cruise to a 25-15 win in the opening set.

From there, it was all Exeter-Milligan. The T-Wolves rolled to a 25-12 win in the second set and then emphatically slammed the door shut on the Bulldogs with a 25-9 shellacking in the third set to break out the brooms.

Cameran Jansky terrorized Friend all night long, as the Exeter-Milligan senior hammered 17 kills on 29 attempts for a .552 hitting percentage. Sophomore Savana Krupicka provided a solid counterpunch in the Timberwolves’ attack, notching eight winners on 18 attempts and boasting a .389 hitting percentage.

Together, the duo combined for 25 of Exeter-Milligan’s 35 kills. Sophomore Malorie Staskal and junior Jasmine Turrubiates both added four kills apiece, while senior Kiah Songster recorded a pair of winners.

At the service line, the T-Wolves’ Jozie Kanode was on fire all night. The junior crushed seven aces as Exeter-Milligan finished with 10 for the match. Senior and recent Nebraska Wesleyan commit Emma Olsen added a pair of aces and Krupicka notched one.

Jansky led the Timberwolves at the net, accounting for both of their blocks – one solo stuff and one assisted block with Olsen. The senior duo also led Exeter-Milligan with seven digs each, followed by five from Kanode, three from Turrubiates and two apiece from Krupicka, Staskal and Songster.

Olsen tallied 28 of 29 assists for the T-Wolves, while Staskal had the other.

Parkview Christian 3, Nebraska Lutheran 2

The Knights fell behind early as the Patriots took the first six points of the match. Nebraska Lutheran bounced back and landed a counterpunch, outscoring Parkview Christian 25-9 the rest of the way en route to a 25-15 win in the opening set.

Nebraska Lutheran rode the momentum to a fast start in the second set, building a lead as big as 14-3. The Patriots battled back, slowly crawling back into the set before taking the lead and holding on for a 25-21 win to even up the match.

Undeterred from letting the second set slip away, the Knights answered back in a tight third set to walk away with a 25-21 victory. However, Parkview Christian controlled much of the fourth set in an eventual 25-14 win to force a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, both teams traded blows before the Patriots pulled ahead late and set up a match point at 14-12. Unfazed, the Knights refused to wilt and took the next two points to even the match and force a Parkview Christian timeout.

Out of the timeout, a Nebraska Lutheran service error gave the Patriots the lead, and they ended the match on the next rally to clinch a 15-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14 win in five tense sets.

The Patriots ultimately improved to 14-14 and advanced to the subdistrict final against the Timberwolves, but they got all they could handle from the 4-23 Knights. Though they ultimately came up just short, Nebraska Lutheran turned in a valiant effort to keep Parkview Christian on the ropes until the bitter end.

Junior Lily Otte anchored the Knights’ attack; seemingly any time Nebraska Lutheran needed a point in a big moment, Otte delivered. Sophomore Marissa Endorf also had a solid night, though no official Nebraska Lutheran stats were available for the match.

The T-Wolves and Patriots are set to square off Tuesday night with a spot in the district finals on the line. Action is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in Exeter.

To stay updated on YNT-area sports coverage, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports.

