T-Wolf volleyball wins one, drops two at Tecumseh

TECUMSEH – The Class D2 No. 8 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves were in Tecumseh on Saturday for the Johnson Country Central Invite.

Exeter-Milligan went 1-2. They defeated the Humbolt-Table-Rock-Steinauer Titans 2-0 with the scores of 25-23 and 25-15, however the next two matches were 2-1 losses. They fell to Falls City (17-4) 15-25, 25-15 and 19-25 and Lourdes Central Catholic 28-26, 12-25 and 20-25.

Exeter-Milligan is 8-10 going into this week’s schedule.

EM 2, HTRS 0

The Timberwolves recorded 24 kills with senior Cameran Jansky the team leader with 12 on 21 of 22 swings.

Briana Capek and Kiah Songster each had two aces and senior Emma Olsen led the team with two blocks and was perfect setting with 18 assists.

Jozie Kanode and Olsen led the defense with seven and five digs respectively.

Falls City 2, EM 1

Exeter-Milligan and Falls City combined for 63 kills with the Timberwolves registering 36 and Jansky the match leader with 15. Reece Mcneely led Falls City with eight.

Jansky and Capek had two ace serves each. Jasmine Turrubiates added two stuff blocks, while Jansky had 18 digs and Turrubiates 12.