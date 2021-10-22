 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T-Wolf volleyball win streak stands at nine after win over SRC
0 comments

T-Wolf volleyball win streak stands at nine after win over SRC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves began their final regular-season match sluggishly, dropping the opening set to Shelby-Rising City 26-24. The Timberwolves took over from there, winning the second set 25-23, the third 25-10 and the fourth 25-8 to close the door on the Huskies in four sets Thursday night.

Senior Cameran Jansky hammered a match-high 22 kills for Exeter-Milligan, which recorded 48 kills compared to 27 for Shelby-Rising City. Sophomore Savana Krupicka added 11 winners, sophomore Malorie Staskal and junior Jasmine Turrubiates each recorded five, senior Emma Olsen notched three kills and senior Kiah Songster tallied two.

At the service line, the T-Wolves held a 15-4 edge in ace serves. Jansky crushed a match-high four, followed by three apiece from Olsen and junior Jozie Kanode. Krupicka and Staskal both added two aces for Exeter-Milligan.

Jansky also led the Timberwolves at the net with three blocks, while Olsen notched two and Staskal and Turrubiates each had one.

Jansky recorded a team-high 18 digs, followed by 10 from Kanode. Olsen tallied 39 of the T-Wolves’ 43 assists.

Exeter-Milligan closes the regular season with a 17-10 record and riding a nine-match win streak. It opens subdistrict action at home Monday against one-win Friend.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News