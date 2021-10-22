T-Wolf volleyball win streak stands at nine after win over SRC

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves began their final regular-season match sluggishly, dropping the opening set to Shelby-Rising City 26-24. The Timberwolves took over from there, winning the second set 25-23, the third 25-10 and the fourth 25-8 to close the door on the Huskies in four sets Thursday night.

Senior Cameran Jansky hammered a match-high 22 kills for Exeter-Milligan, which recorded 48 kills compared to 27 for Shelby-Rising City. Sophomore Savana Krupicka added 11 winners, sophomore Malorie Staskal and junior Jasmine Turrubiates each recorded five, senior Emma Olsen notched three kills and senior Kiah Songster tallied two.

At the service line, the T-Wolves held a 15-4 edge in ace serves. Jansky crushed a match-high four, followed by three apiece from Olsen and junior Jozie Kanode. Krupicka and Staskal both added two aces for Exeter-Milligan.

Jansky also led the Timberwolves at the net with three blocks, while Olsen notched two and Staskal and Turrubiates each had one.

Jansky recorded a team-high 18 digs, followed by 10 from Kanode. Olsen tallied 39 of the T-Wolves’ 43 assists.

Exeter-Milligan closes the regular season with a 17-10 record and riding a nine-match win streak. It opens subdistrict action at home Monday against one-win Friend.