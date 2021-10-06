T-Wolf volleyball sweeps Nebraska Lutheran

EXETER – The Class D2 No. 8 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves wrapped up win number nine on the volleyball season in quick fashion Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in Crossroads Conference action.

Exeter-Milligan (9-10) won the match by the scores of 25-10, 25-11 and 25-12. The Knights record dipped to 2-16.

In the three set win the Timberwolves managed to rack up 31 team kills, with nearly half of those coming from senior Cameran Jansky who was 26 of 27 with 15. That brings her season kill total to 202 on the year.

With four kills each were sophomore Savana Krupicka and senior Emma Olsen. Olsen was the team leader in set assists as she upped her season total to 358 with 23 in the win.

The T-Wolves served up 16 aces as senior Kiah Songster was the team leader with six, while Jozie Kanode added four and Jansky three.

At the net Jansky joined junior Jasmine Turrubiates with two blocks. Kanode, Jansky and Malorie Staskal led the defense with nine digs each.

No team or individual stats were available for Nebraska Lutheran.