T-Wolf volleyball sweeps its way to state

GOTHENBURG – Exeter-Milligan senior Cameran Jansky was not about to let South Platte end the Exeter-Milligan girls season on Saturday.

The senior hammered 24 kills, six more than the entire South Platte Blue Knights team, as the Timberwolves advanced to the Class D2 State Tournament with a 25-18, 25-21 and 25-21 win at Gothenburg High School in the D2-7 finals.

Jansky was on her game as she fired 45 attacks at the Blue Knights’ front line and was successful on 43 of those swings. As a team Exeter-Milligan was 115 of 134 for 43 kills.

Along with Jansky’s 24, sophomore Malorie Staskal added eight and junior Jasmine Turrubiates chipped in with six.

South Platte (24-8) finished their season with 18 kills as junior Avery Howard led the way with six.

Senior Emma Olsen turned back three attacks with blocks and she finished 122 of 123 setting for E-M with 40 assists.

The Timberwolves were charted with 82 digs. Junior Jozie Kanode led with 23 and Jansky chipped in with 21. Staskal was also in double figures in digs with 12.