T-Wolf volleyball splits home triangular, now stands 4-2

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves split their home tri Thursday night to move to 4-3 on the season. Exeter-Milligan lost a tight match against undefeated Meridian in three sets but rebounded in a sweep of McCool Junction.
Meridian 2, McCool Junction 0
Meridian hammered McCool Junction in the opener, taking the first set 25-11 and the second set 25-10. Kaeli Meehan notched a team-high three kills for McCool Junction as the Mustangs finished with nine for the match. Madi Stacy and Shelby Tritt added two kills apiece, while Brooke Schulz and Josey Vodicka each had one.
Schulz recorded McCool Junction’s lone block, while Tritt notched a team-high five digs. Schulz, Vodicka and Zarina Flaherty each recorded three digs, while Meehan, Bailey Hall and Lana Rea posted one apiece.
Meridian 2, Exeter-Milligan 1
The Timberwolves took the first set 25-19, but the Mustangs rebounded to win the second set 25-23 and the third 25-21 to win the match.
Senior Cameran Jansky hammered a team-high 10 kills for Exeter-Milligan, while Jasmine Turrubiates notched eight and Malorie Staskal added five. Savana Krupicka and Emma Olsen each chipped in three kills as the Timberwolves finished with 32 for the match.
Kiah Songster tallied half of Exeter-Milligan’s eight aces, while Jansky, Olsen, Staskal and Josie Kanode each had one.
Jansky blocked a team-high four shots, Krupicka added three and Turrubiates had one as the Timberwolves made their presence felt at the net.
Four players recorded double-digit digs, led by 15 from Jansky and 13 from Olsen. Staskal and Kanode each recorded 10 digs, while Krupicka tallied nine.
Olsen notched 25 of Exeter-Milligan’s 27 assists in the loss.
Exeter-Milligan 2, McCool Junction 0
Exeter-Milligan pounded McCool Junction to end the day, winning the first set 25-9 and the second 25-11 to cruise to a sweep. The Timberwolves hammered 23 kills compared to just three for the Mustangs.
Jansky crushed nine kills to lead Exeter-Milligan, while Staskal notched five, Turrubiates and Olsen each recorded three and Songster had two.
Staskal racked up a team-high three aces for the Timberwolves. Kanode and freshman Lily Jeffries posted two apiece, followed by one from Olsen, Songster and Krupicka.
McCool Junction did have some success at the net, where Vodicka blocked five shots. Stacy stuffed three shots and Tritt notched two.
Kanode recorded nine digs for the Timberwolves, while Jansky and Staskal added six apiece, Olsen notched four and Krupicka added three. Flaherty tallied a team-high six digs for McCool Junction.