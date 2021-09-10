T-Wolf volleyball splits home triangular, now stands 4-2

Jansky blocked a team-high four shots, Krupicka added three and Turrubiates had one as the Timberwolves made their presence felt at the net.

Four players recorded double-digit digs, led by 15 from Jansky and 13 from Olsen. Staskal and Kanode each recorded 10 digs, while Krupicka tallied nine.

Olsen notched 25 of Exeter-Milligan’s 27 assists in the loss.

Exeter-Milligan 2, McCool Junction 0

Exeter-Milligan pounded McCool Junction to end the day, winning the first set 25-9 and the second 25-11 to cruise to a sweep. The Timberwolves hammered 23 kills compared to just three for the Mustangs.

Jansky crushed nine kills to lead Exeter-Milligan, while Staskal notched five, Turrubiates and Olsen each recorded three and Songster had two.

Staskal racked up a team-high three aces for the Timberwolves. Kanode and freshman Lily Jeffries posted two apiece, followed by one from Olsen, Songster and Krupicka.

McCool Junction did have some success at the net, where Vodicka blocked five shots. Stacy stuffed three shots and Tritt notched two.