T-Wolf, Hawk and Mustang girls run, jump and throw in McCool

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The girls of McCool Junction, Hampton and Exeter-Milligan posted their first track and field meet Wednesday under bearable but less than balmy conditions.

Mustang coach Jeff Germer said at the end, “We are very encouraged by what we’re seeing so far this season. We have a lot of athletes, both boys and girls, who are learning to be competitors. It’s going to be a fun season.

Ryan Underwood, who coaches the Mustangs with German, added, “It’s good to get back on our home track after not being able to compete last year due to the pandemic. We are in sort of a discovery mode right now, since the freshmen and sophomores were not even in high school last time we had a meet. In a small meet like this, we were able to get a lot of kids in a lot of events. We’re learning a lot of good things about our athletes.”

Team scores were not kept in the informal, early-season assessment clambake.

The 100-meter dash for girls went to Sarah Vodicka from McCool who sprinted to the tape in 13.58 seconds. Teammates McKenna Yates and Jadon Hess ran second and third. In the 200 it was a McCool, Hampton, Hampton finish where Mustang Madi Stacy (30.20) took the win with Hawks Lexie Wolinski and Nevaeh Lukassen following in that order.