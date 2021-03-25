T-Wolf, Hawk and Mustang girls run, jump and throw in McCool

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The girls of McCool Junction, Hampton and Exeter-Milligan posted their first track and field meet Wednesday under bearable but less than balmy conditions.
Mustang coach Jeff Germer said at the end, “We are very encouraged by what we’re seeing so far this season. We have a lot of athletes, both boys and girls, who are learning to be competitors. It’s going to be a fun season.
Ryan Underwood, who coaches the Mustangs with German, added, “It’s good to get back on our home track after not being able to compete last year due to the pandemic. We are in sort of a discovery mode right now, since the freshmen and sophomores were not even in high school last time we had a meet. In a small meet like this, we were able to get a lot of kids in a lot of events. We’re learning a lot of good things about our athletes.”
Team scores were not kept in the informal, early-season assessment clambake.
The 100-meter dash for girls went to Sarah Vodicka from McCool who sprinted to the tape in 13.58 seconds. Teammates McKenna Yates and Jadon Hess ran second and third. In the 200 it was a McCool, Hampton, Hampton finish where Mustang Madi Stacy (30.20) took the win with Hawks Lexie Wolinski and Nevaeh Lukassen following in that order.
Yates won the 400 for McCool with a clocking of 1:06.75. Hess of McCool ran second with Hampton’s Wolinski third.
The open 800 title went to Aly Plock of the Mustangs (2:40.34) followed by Exeter-Milligan runners Cameran Jansky in second and Savana Krupicka third. Winning the 1600-meter metric mile was Payton Gerken from McCool (5:56.87) ahead of T-Wolf Jaiden Papik and Mustang Sara Weisheit in that order. Topping the 3200 in the gale from out of the north was Gerken of McCool (13:12.60) with teammate Plock second in a field of two.
Jozie Kanode ran 19.94 in the 100 hurdles for the win, followed in the two-girl race by Mustang Jenna Fuehrer. The 300 hurdles saw T-Wolf Papik win (53.27) ahead of fellow Exeter-Milligan hurdlers Cammie Harrison and Madison Luzum.
McCool won the 4x100 sprint relay (55.47) chased to the finish by runner-up Exeter Milligan. Third-place went to a second Mustang entry. The 4x400 went to McCool (4:55.47) over Exeter-Milligan and the Hawks. In the 3200 relay it was a first to McCool, the only foursome to stand at the gun.
Harrison from E-M prevailed by two inches in the high jump clearing 4-6 to Mustang McKenna Yates’ 4-6.
Kanode cleared 8-feet even to win the pole vault for E-M. Fellow T-Wolves Luzum and Krupicka finished second and third. Madi Stacy took the long jump (13-7 ¼) for McCool ahead of T-Wolf Papik and Mustang Hess.
Stacy won bragging rights for McCool in the long jump (13-7 ¼) with T-Wolf Papik second and Hess of McCool third. The triple jump went Stacy’s way, too. Fellow Mustang BriAnn Stutzman hopped, skipped and jumped to second. The rest of the field scratched and took DNFs.