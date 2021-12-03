T-Wolf girls upended by Deshler in home hoops opener

Exeter-Milligan girls upended 40-38 by Deshler in season opener

By News-Times staff

EXETER – Cameran Jansky scored a game-high 16 points in Exeter-Milligan’s season opener Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Timberwolves past the Deshler Dragons, as they fell 40-38.

The Timberwolves led 8-5 after one quarter and 19-14 at halftime, but the Dragons scored 15 points in the third quarter to tie the game. Deshler then outscored Exeter-Milligan 11-9 over the final eight minutes to pull out the win.

Jansky and fellow senior Emma Olsen (11 points) carried Exeter-Milligan offensively, as the duo combined for 27 of the Timberwolves’ 38 points in defeat. Only three other players put the ball through the hoop for Exeter-Milligan; Maddie Luzum added five points, Jasmine Turrubiates scored four and Savana Krupicka added two.

Deshler’s two leading scorers finished with just 10 and nine points, respectively, but seven different Dragons saw the ball go in the hoop and four scored at least six points.

The Dragons made 26 trips to the free-throw line compared to 19 for the Timberwolves, but Exeter-Milligan connected on 12 of their opportunities at the charity stripe and Deshler converted on just 11.

The Timberwolves return to the court Friday night, when they hit the road for the first time this season to take on Osceola.