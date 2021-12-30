 Skip to main content
T-Wolf girls see win streak napped
ROSELAND – The Omaha World-Herald Class D-2 No. 10 Silver Lake Mustangs opened their holiday tournament on the right foot, as they controlled the second and third quarters and held off the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolf girls 41-33 on Wednesday afternoon.

Exeter-Milligan, which entered the tournament opener riding a six-game winning streak, got big nights from seniors Cameran Janksy and Emma Olsen but could not keep up with the Mustangs over the middle two quarters. Silver Lake outscored the T-Wolves 15-8 in the second period to break what had been a 7-7 tie after eight minutes before extending its lead with an 11-8 edge in the third quarter.

That cushion proved to be enough to keep Exeter-Milligan at arm’s length the rest of the way as the Mustangs moved to 6-1 with the eight-point victory.

Jansky and Olsen combined for 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting, but the duo didn’t get much help Wednesday. All other T-Wolf players shot a combined 2-for-17 from the floor and notched 10 points. Exeter-Milligan finished the game shooting 12 of 35 from the floor and 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Olsen notched a team-high 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and Jansky followed close behind with 11 points while also shooting 5 of 9 from the floor. Sophomore Savana Krupicka added six points, while sophomore Malorie Staskal scored two and juniors Jozie Kanode and Jasmine Turrubiates each notched one point to round out the T-Wolves’ scoring efforts.

Exeter-Milligan left a lot of points on the court thanks to struggles from the charity stripe, where it only knocked down 8 of 22 free throws. The 36% conversion rate at the foul line and 25 turnovers helped negate the Timberwolves’ massive presence on the glass.

Jansky racked up 13 rebounds to complete her third double-double of the season to pace Exeter-Milligan’s efforts on the boards. Olsen pulled down eight rebounds, Turrubiates hauled in seven boards and Kanode and Krupicka each grabbed five as the T-Wolves finished with 42 rebounds for the game.

Exeter-Milligan dished out five assists as a team and notched three steals in the loss. Stats for Silver Lake were not available.

