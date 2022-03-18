T-Wolf girls second, boys seventh at Doane Indoor meet

CRETE – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves competed at the Doane Indoor track and field meet on the opening day of the 2022 season, and both the boys and girls teams turned in solid performances across the board.

Fullerton controlled the girls team race with 108½ points, but the T-Wolves finished second with 78 points. Dorchester scored 65½ points to round out the top three.

The Exeter-Milligan girls landed a pair of scorers in the 60-meter hurdles, as junior Jozie Kanode finished fifth in 11.64 seconds and sophomore Malorie Staskal crossed the finish line just behind her at 11.85 seconds to take sixth.

A trio of Timberwolves dominated in the 400, as senior Cameran Jansky took home gold with a time of 1:09.46. Savana Krupicka cleared the tape just behind Jansky, as the sophomore finished in 1:11.03 to place second. Staskal ran the race in 1:11.72 to take fourth place.

Jansky and Krupicka also landed on the podium in the 800, where Jansky finished as runner-up with a time of 2:41.19. Krupicka finished in 2:48.69 to place second, while junior Jasmine Turrubiates also notched a point for the T-Wolves and finished sixth in 2:58.62.

Turrubiates medaled in the 1600, where the junior clocked in at 6:49.79 and finished third.

Staskal, Jansky, Turrubiates and Krupicka teamed up to lead Exeter-Milligan to a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 with a time of 4:50.59.

In the field, senior Emma Olsen won the discus with a toss of 92-08. Kanode, a returning state qualifier in the pole vault, took gold in the event by clearing 8-06. Krupicka added a runner-up finish in the triple jump, where the sophomore recorded a jump of 38-03½.

The T-Wolf boys placed seventh with 31 points. Kenesaw scored 98 points to edge out Shelton’s 90 for the top spot on the team leaderboard, while Fullerton scored 86 points to round out the top three.

Tyler Due took third for Exeter-Milligan in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.78 seconds. Senior Braden Capek added a fifth-place finish in the 3200, which he completed in 12:37.73.

In the 200, sophomore Draven Payne placed fourth, clocking in at 26.37 seconds. The T-Wolves added another point in the 4x800, which finished sixth.

Due notched his second bronze performance of the day in the pole vault as he cleared 11 feet. Marcus Krupicka added a pair of third-place finishes in both throwing events, notching a toss of 38-03½ in the shot put and 107-06 in the discus.