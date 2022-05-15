T-Wolf girls have five in state track meet for sure

PAWNEE CITY - With additional qualifiers still not posted as of Friday morning, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves left Pawnee City and the D1 District track and field meet with five tickets to the Class D State Championships next week at Omaha Burke.

The only district championship won by the T-Wolves on Thursday belonged to Tyler Due as he cleared 12-0 to win the pole vault. That was Due’s best effort of the season as he came in with an 11-6 as his best vault.

In the 800 meters, senior Cameran Jansky was clocked at 2:41.66 to place second and junior Jasmine Turrubiates was also second in the 1600 with her time of 6:51.80.

In the girls’ pole vault, Jozie Kanode, a junior, was second with a jump of 8-6.

In the triple jump, Savannah Krupicka recorded a distance of 32-10 ¾ which was good for third overall and the same distance that Meridian’s McKenzie Hofstetter had as well to place second.

As far as team district champions, Falls City Sacred Heart won the boys meet with 130 points to second place Sterling with 95.

The Meridian Mustangs scored 127.20 points to top Sterling for the top spot in the girls’ team race.

The Class D State Track and Field Championships will get underway on Friday, May 20 with field events opening the event slate at 9 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday, May 21. Running events will start each day at 1:30 p.m.