T-Wolf girls go to holiday break on six-game win streak

EXETER – After dropping the first two games of the season, the Exeter-Milligan girls’ basketball team recorded their sixth win in a row Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves (6-2) defeated the Friend Bulldogs 51-24 in non-conference action in both teams’ final game before the NSAA mandatory five-day break Wednesday through Sunday.

Exeter-Milligan got off to a fast start leading 19-5 at the end of the first quarter and extending the advantage to 32-12 at the half.

Leading Exeter-Milligan was junior Jasmine Turrubiates with 19 points and senior Cameran Jansky poured in 13. Senior Emma Olsen added six points.

Friend was led in scoring by Shelby Lawver with 13 points and Keila Ricenbaw with six. Friend was 6 of 13 at the foul line and did not hit any threes in the loss.

Exeter-Milligan finished 7 of 10 at the foul line. Turrubiates and Jansky hit the only 3-point shots in the win.

Exeter-Milligan (6-2) will be in holiday tournament action at the Silver Lake Holiday Classic which gets underway on Wednesday, December 29.

Friend (1-5) 5 7 5 7-24

Exeter-Milligan (6-2) 19 13 10 9-51